GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A 92 year-old woman was killed in a fatal crash in Gainesville on Thursday.
According to Gainesville Police, Bernice Phurmond, 92, was crossing Limestone Parkway near Lighthouse Manor Drive around 6:30 p.m. when she was struck by a Honda pick-up truck.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the truck stayed on scene until police arrived. The driver is not expected to face charges.
