Police Line Do Not Cross
Getty Images

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A 92 year-old woman was killed in a fatal crash in Gainesville on Thursday.

According to Gainesville Police, Bernice Phurmond, 92, was crossing Limestone Parkway near Lighthouse Manor Drive around 6:30 p.m. when she was struck by a Honda pick-up truck.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene until police arrived. The driver is not expected to face charges.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.