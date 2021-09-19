NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A family is left heartbroken after their oldest son was shot and killed near a shopping center in Norcross.
According to Gwinnett County Police, shortly after 2:50 a.m., an off-duty officer working security at a karaoke restaurant heard shots fired nearby. The officer drove through a parking lot located to investigate only to find a man dead on the ground, outside the parking lot of the 11 Hookah Lounge.
Family said two other victims, the younger brother and a friend, also suffered gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital.
The younger brother was shot in the arm while the friend was shot in the neck.
The cause of the triple shooting remains unknown at this time, but investigators say they are exploring all motives.
Any witnesses are asked to call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.
If you would like to remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click here.
