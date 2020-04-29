GWINNETT CO. (CBS46)– State Representative Jasmine Clark (D-Lilburn), along with other elected officials will host a virtual town hall meeting.
The tele town-hall is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 30, at 6 p.m.
Congressman Hank Johnson, Gwinnett County Commissioner Ben Ku, and Gwinnett County School Board Member Everton Blair will also participate in the event.
They are expected to discuss federal and state responses to COVID-19.
In addition, they will address the reopening of Georgia, upcoming elections, voting by mail, and Gwinnett County Public School’s response to the pandemic.
“I look forward to the second annual federal, state and local joint town hall,” said Rep. Clark. “Even though we are practicing social distancing, it is still very important that we, as elected officials, engage our constituents, address their concerns and answer their questions.”
To participate in the virtual town-hall, residents are asked to email jasmine.clark@house.ga.gov.
To submit a question for officials, please click: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScUWhCty4bDi0eb4APCPNWFFUQh2ouCtJLZzvdn7AA1fMKttQ/viewform
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.