ATLANTA (CBS46)—A state representative announced his support for Lt. Governor Goeff Duncan’s Hate Crimes proposal.
In a press release, State Representative Vernon Jones announced his support for the legislation.
“I am so glad to see that Lt. Governor Duncan included the status of exercising certain rights guaranteed by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution in his hate crimes proposal,” said Rep. Jones. “Too many people are attacked and threatened because of their political ideologies and party affiliations, and we must address this. I support this legislation and look forward to it being taken up in the House.”
Lt. Governor Duncan’s proposed hate crimes legislation would strengthen penalties for crimes committed because of a person’s age, gender, race, ethnicity, or sexual orientation.
Also, an important feature of the law, if passed, would permit communities to seek a hate crimes charge from a grand jury if local prosecutors do not pursue.
State Rep. Jones is asking anyone with questions or comments to contact his office at 404-656-0287 or housedistrict91@gmail.com.
