ATLANTA (CBS46)—An Atlanta city council member and a state senator are hosting a voting and a health and wellness event for voters.
The voting event will take place today at 5:30 p.m. at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center located at 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Southwest Atlanta.
State Senator Nikema Williams and council member Andrea Boone are expected to attend the event where attendees will get a chance to screen the movie, “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote”.
After the screening, there will be an interactive voting machine demonstration for residents to learn about the state’s new voting machine.
Residents wishing to attend are asked to RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/NAscreening.
On Wednesday, March 4, council member Boone will host a “Senior Health and Fitness Program” from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center located at 3404 Delmar Lane, Northwest Atlanta.
Health and wellness vendors will be on hand.
“These events are a phenomenal way for us to come together, talk with our neighbors, and boost the overall community,” Boone said.
“It feels great to come together to talk about the needs of the district and to connect residents with new learning opportunities and resources.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.