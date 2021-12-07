Elected officials at the state, county, city levels, along with school board leaders, gathered Tuesday in a united effort to introduce legislation aiming to offer resolutions to curbing gun violence.
A main goal of the legislation is making safe gun storage a requirement in Georgia.
“The legislation broadly says if you believe that there is a potential risk that a minor could gain access to a firearm whether in your home or your vehicle it needs to be secured,” said Dekalb County Commissioner Ted Terry.
Commissioner Terry told CBS46 News he introduced the proposal to the county’s public safety committee today.
Meanwhile, Atlanta Public Schools School Board Chair Jason Esteves explained the board voted Monday night to work with Atlanta Public School's superintendent to inform parents about the responsibility of safe gun storage.
“We’ve seen an uptick in students and parents bringing guns to schools, having incidents where gunfire is exchanged it’s really been preventable, could’ve been preventable had guns been stored securely in peoples homes,” said Esteves.
Esteves welcomes the collaboration to address what he called gaps in our current system.
