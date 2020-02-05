DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—Interested in learning how to work Georgia’s new voting machines?
DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is hosting a county-wide town hall where she’ll discuss the state’s new voting machines. In addition, there will be a voter registration.
Officials will be on-hand to demonstrate how to use the new voting machines properly.
“The ability to vote is among our most sacred rights as U.S. citizens,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “I want to ensure DeKalb residents have faith in the system and equal access to voting free of disenfranchisement.”
“Understanding the voter purge, I want to get an early start on checking the voter status of DeKalb residents,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “I hear my constituents loud and clear when they voice concerns and I’m dedicated to ensuring no vote goes uncounted.”
The town hall will take place at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center located at 3811 Rainbow Drive in Decatur.
The interactive voting machine demonstration will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
There will be a voting town hall and panel discussion from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
The panelist will include:
Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, District 7
Erica Hamilton, DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office
Anthony Lewis and Samuel Tillman, DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections
Leona Perry, DeKalb County Democratic Party
Thomas Bowden Esq, DeKalb County Republican Party
Ted Koval, Georgia Secretary of State-Elections Division
For more information, please click: https://bit.ly/2GU4Cnf
