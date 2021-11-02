ATLANTA (CBS46) – City voting precincts saw a small but steady turnout Tuesday as voters showed up at the polls to select a new mayor and city council members.
For many voters, crime is the issue that motivated them to cast their ballots.
“I’m concerned about crime,” said Tony Lynch, who has lived in Atlanta for about 10 years. “Crime has been an issue, especially in my neighborhood, in and around the city. I’m concerned for myself as well as my female friends.”
“Obviously crime is a big topic right now,” said Atlanta voter Lauren Saunders. “I’m not as concerned about crime as some people may be, but I'm still just keeping it in mind and keeping what the candidates’ platforms are related to it.”
CBS46 has been outlining the platforms of the five top candidates for Atlanta mayor: former Mayor Kasim Reed, attorney Sharon Gay, City Council President Felicia Moore, and City Councilmembers Andre Dickens and Antonio Brown. Most say to curb the violence, they’d hire hundreds more officers right away.
Most polls close at 7 p.m. across Georgia. Check the CBS46 Live Blog for instant results throughout the night.
