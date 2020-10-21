GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is still a big need for more poll workers for election day in Gwinnett County. Election officials say they have about 89% of their ultimate goal but still need more hands to help out.
Gail Fitzgerald is full of passion for politics and votes in every election. She is a former poll worker who is encouraging others to pick up the torch. "It's a great experience, especially if it's a big election," said Fitzgerald. "You get really into it, you just feel good!"
Gwinnett county was formed in 1818 and ironically, it is also the number of poll workers that the county is aiming for.
Thomas Ware spends his free time trying to mobilize poll workers. "If you want to make the world a better place and be the change that you want to see in the world, voting is how you go about doing that," said Ware. "And getting involved to help other people vote is how you go about doing that."
Ware says it is not only about the difference you can make now in your community but also what it will mean to you personally, down the line when you discuss you're involvement with friends and family.
"You get to tell them how you got involved and I would absolutely say this is an historical election," said Ware.
