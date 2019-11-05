ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It's Election Day and several key races are up-for-grabs across metro Atlanta.
There's several communities holding mayoral races as well as filling open seats on city councils.
Check out a full list of what's on the agenda for Tuesday:
House District 152: Seat left vacated by Ed Rynders. Mary Egler, Tyler Johnson, Jim Quinn, and Bill Yearta are running in the special general election.
Cherokee County:
Canton (Mayor, city council seats in wards 1,2,3)
Clayton County:
College Park (Mayor, city council ward 3)
Morrow (Mayor, council seats in posts 2, 4)
Jonesboro (Mayor, city council)
Riverdale (Mayor, council seats in wards 2, 4)
Cobb County:
Acworth (Alderman in posts 1,3)
Austell (Mayor, council seats in ward 2, post 1)
Kennesaw (Council seat in post 1)
Powder Springs (Council seats in posts 1,2)
Smyrna (Mayor, council seats in wards 2,3,5,7)
DeKalb County:
Countywide referendum on proposal to restructure DeKalb ethics board
Avondale Estates: (Mayor, city commission)
Brookhaven (Mayor, city council)
Chamblee (council seats in districts 2, 3, at-large) (property tax homestead exemption)
Clarkston (3 seats on city council)
Decatur (city commissioner-districts 1,2, at-large)
Doraville (Mayor, city council seats in districts 1,2,3)
Dunwoody (Mayor, Council at-large seats in posts 4,5)
Lithonia (Mayor, 2 seats on city council)
Stone Mountain (Council seats in posts 1,2,3)
Stonecrest (Mayor, council seat in District 5)
Tucker (Council seat in post 1, district 2)
Fulton County:
Alpharetta (Council seat in Post 6)
Chattahoochee Hills (Council seats in districts 1,3,5)
College Park (Mayor, city council ward 1,3)
East Point (Council seats in wards A,B,C,D)
Fairburn (3 at-large council seats)
Hapeville (Mayor, Alderman at-large)
Johns Creek (Councils seats in posts 2,4,6)
Milton (Council seat in District 2)
Palmetto (Mayor, 3 city council seats)
Roswell (Council seats in posts 1,2,3)
South Fulton (Council seats in districts 1,5,7)
Union City (2 seats on city council)
Gwinnett County:
Berkeley Lake (Brunch Bill)
Braselton (Council seats in districts 1,3)
Dacula (council seat, brunch bill)
Grayson (Mayor, council seats in posts 2,4)
Lawrenceville (Council seat in Post 1)
Lilburn (Council seat in Post 2, brunch bill)
Loganville (3 seats on city council)
Norcross (Mayor, council seats at-large in posts 1,2, brunch bill)
Peachtree Corners (Council seat in Post 5)
Snellville (Council seats in posts 1,2)
Sugar Hill (council seats in posts 1,2)
Suwanee (council seats in posts 1,2)
Henry County:
Hampton (3 seats on city council, brunch bill)
Locust Grove (3 council seats, brunch bill)
McDonough (Council seats at-large, districts 3,4, brunch bill)
Stockbridge (3 seats on city council, brunch bill)
