ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Several communities across metro Atlanta are waking up to new leadership.
Here's a look at election results from Tuesday:
Cherokee County:
Canton (Mayor: Bill Grant (75%) wins over Dwight Pullen (25%) Joellen Wilson wins seat in ward 1, Farris Yawn wins seat in ward 3
Clayton County:
College Park (Mayor: John Lampl (47%) Jeffrey De Tar (39%)
Morrow (Mayor, council seats in posts 2, 4)
Jonesboro (Mayor, city council)
Riverdale (Mayor, council seats in wards 2, 4)
Cobb County:
Acworth (Alderman in posts 1,3)
Austell: Mayoral race won by Ollie B. Clemons, Jr. (54%) Council seats: Ward 2: Devon Myrick (58%) Post 1: Melanie Maria Elder (59%)
Kennesaw (Council seat in post 1: James Eaton (55%)
Powder Springs (Council seats in posts 1,2: Patrick Wayne Bordelon (1), Patricia Wisdom (2)
Smyrna (Mayor: Derek Norton (47%), Council seats in Ward 2: Austin Wagner, Ward 3: Travis Lindley (53%) Ward 5: Susan Wilkinson (52%) Ward 7: Lewis Wheaton (57%)
DeKalb County:
DeKalb Co. Ethics Referendum DOES NOT pass (60% No/40% Yes)
Avondale Estates: (Mayor: Jonathan Elmore (57%) City commission: Dee Merriam (32%) Brian Fisher (27%)
Brookhaven (Mayor: John Ernst Jr. (68%) City council: Madaleine Simmons (81%)
Chamblee (Council seats: District 2 Leslie Robson (63%) District 3 Karen Lupton (58%), at-large Darron Kusman (71%) Property tax homestead exemptions both PASS
Clarkston (3 seats on city council: Awet Eyasu (24%), Debra Johnson (20%) Laura Hopkins (15%)
Decatur (City commissioner, District 1: George Dusenbury (55%) District 2: Lesa Mayer (73%) At-large: Tony Powers (74%)
Doraville (Mayor: Joseph Geierman (39%) City council seats, District 1: Andy Yeoman (60%) District 2: Rebekah Cohen Morris (56%) District 3: Maria Alexander (54%)
Dunwoody (Mayor: Lynn Deutsch (61%), Council at-large seats, Post 4: Stacey Harris (60%) Post 5: Joe Seconder (52%)
Lithonia (Mayor: Shameka Reynolds (61%), 2 seats on city council: Darold Honore Jr., Vanneriah Hawk Wynn
Stone Mountain (Council seats in posts 1,2,3 (Gina Stroud Cox (1) Clint Monroe (2) Charika Johnson (3)
Stonecrest (Mayor: Jason Lary (56%), Council seat in District 5: Tammy Grimes (45%)
Tucker (Council seat in post 1: Bill Rosenfeld (77%)
Fulton County:
Alpharetta: Council seat Post 6 won by Dan Merkel (63%) Homestead Exemption passes
Chattahoochee Hills (Council seats in districts 1,3,5)
College Park (Mayor: Bianca Motley Broom, City council ward 1: Ambrose Clay (58%), Ward 3: Ken Allen (56%)
East Point (Council seats, Ward A: Lance Robertson (100%) Ward B: Thomas Calloway Jr. (77%) Ward C: Myron Cook (62%) Ward D: Stephanie Gordon (58%)
Fairburn: 3 at-large council seats (Linda Davis, James Whitmore, Pat Pallend)
Hapeville (Mayor: Alan Hallman (84%), Alderman at-large: Michael T. Rast (50%)
Johns Creek (Councils seats in posts 2,4,6 (Brian Weaver (2), Chris Coughlin (4), Erin Elwood (6)
Milton (Council seat in District 2: Paul Moore (63%)
Palmetto (Mayor, 3 city council seats)
Roswell (Council seats in posts 1 (Marcelo Zapata), 2 (Mike Palermo), 3 (Christine Hall)
South Fulton (Council seats in districts 1: (Catherine Rowell), 5: (Corey Reeves), 7: (Mark Baker)
Union City: 2 seats on city council: Christina Hobbs, Brian Jones
Gwinnett County:
Berkeley Lake (Brunch Bill)
Braselton (Council seats in districts 1,3)
Dacula (Council seat: Ann Mitchell (56%) Brunch bill passes
Grayson (Mayor: Allison Wilkerson (87%) Council seats in post 2: Robert Foreman (74%) Post 4: Linda Jenkins (75%)
Lawrenceville (Council seat in Post 1: Glenn Martin (55%)
Lilburn (Council seat in Post 2 (Scott Batterton 68%), Brunch bill PASSES
Loganville (3 seats on city council: Bill Duvall, Jay Boland, Linda Dodd)
Norcross (Mayor: Craig Newton (61%) Council seats at-large in posts 1: Matt Myers (56%) 2: Tyler Hannel, Brunch bill PASSES
Peachtree Corners: Council seat in Post 1: Phil Prebor, Post 2: Mike King, Post 5: Lorri Christopher
Snellville (Council seats in posts 1: Dave Emanuel, Post 2: Solange Destang)
Sugar Hill (council seats in posts 1: Brandon Hembree, Post 2: Marc Cohen
Suwanee (council seats in posts 1: Heather Hall, Post 2: Laurence Pettiford
Henry County:
SPLOST passes, Brunch Bill Passes
Hampton (3 seats on city council (Henry Boyd, Marty Meeks, Mary Ann Mitcham), Brunch bill PASSES
Hiram Mayor: Frank Moran (53%)
Locust Grove (3 council seats: Carlos Greer, Rod Shearouse, Otis Hammock) Brunch bill PASSES
McDonough (Council seats at-large: Benjamin Pruett, District 3: Craig Elrod, District 4: Kamali Varner, Brunch bill DOES NOT pass
Stockbridge (3 seats on city council: Yolanda Barber, John Blount, Neat Robinson, Brunch bill PASSES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.