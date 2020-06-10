ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --It was an election day disaster with long lines that led to short tempers.
One of the worst spots was in Fulton County where 44 polling locations were changed due to coronavirus concerns.
“All I'm doing is looking forward to finishing the job of this election and seeing what we can do better going forward,” Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron said.
The warning signs were clear, yet overlooked. Two poll managers in Fulton County tested positive for COVID-19 and could not work. That in turn prompted some poll workers to stay home and those who filled in did not receive proper training on the new equipment.
“Totally disorganized mess. They had three additional months to get ready for this. They've had those machines for six months now, in their storage warehouses, they could have trained employees, precinct workers. and what did they do? They squandered that time,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.
The Secretary of State quickly blamed county leaders for the problems, but some local officials are pointing the finger at him.
“Whatever the Secretary's opinion is his opinion, he can say whatever he wants, I disagree with him. I think he's the head election official in the state and he can't wash his hands of all the responsibility in this election,” Barron said.
