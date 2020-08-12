WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- Famed election forecaster Nate Silver released his first 2020 Election Forecast Wednesday morning and while Vice President Joe Biden is winning, it's still anyone's race.
Silver's forecast on his website, FiveThirtyEight.com, pegs Biden as comfortably ahead of President Donald Trump. Per the forecast, in a sample of 100 outcomes, Biden wins 71 times to President Trump's 28 victories. The site simulates the election 40,000 times to see who wins most often.
Looking deeper at the forecast, it labeled Florida, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin as the three states most likely to deliver the decisive vote in the Electoral College in November. They are followed by Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, and Arizona. The Rust Belt states have been favorable to Democrats in the past, but Trump carried Pennsylvania and other states in 2016.
According to FiveThirtyEight's poll of polls, Biden leads in Pennsylvania by 6.3 percent, in Wisconsin by 6.2 percent, and in Florida by 5.2 percent. These will likely draw closer as the election nears, especially as pollsters shift from registered voters to likely voters in their survey.
Finally, if the election were held today, FiveThirtyEight.com forecasts Biden would win 323 Electoral College votes to Trumps 217, easily giving the former VP a new address at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
