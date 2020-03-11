ATLANTA (CBS46)— Georgia election officials would like to remind voters there are voting options available for people who want to avoid crowds due to coronavirus concerns.
Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office said that early voting and absentee ballots are ways to minimize possible exposure to the coronavirus.
“Georgia has made convenient and easy ways to avoid crowds while voting through three weeks of early voting and no-excuse absentee ballots,” Raffensperger said. “Although medical officials say the risk is small in Georgia, people worried they may face higher risk due to age or general health should vote early or absentee. Anyone who isn’t well should indeed vote absentee.”
Election officials reported 153,000 ballots have been cast in the Presidential Preference Primary ahead of the primary.
Of those, 129,000 were cast in person at early-voting locations and 24,000 votes were cast as absentee ballots, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Voters interested in checking their voter status, please click: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.