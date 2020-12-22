Claims of voter fraud have become all too synonymous with the state of Georgia and its recent election. But this time, it's a member of the Secretary of State's Office addressing a particularly personal case of illegal voting.
Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to share that the previous owner of his home cast a ballot in the Peach State's presidential election.
The woman I bought my home from over 2 yrs ago trying to vote from it absentee 1/5. I've filed official challenge to stop her from casting an apparently illegal vote. https://t.co/V8KzuWBuYL #gapol— Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) December 22, 2020
The Fulton Elections Board has acted and stated that my challenge to the qualifications of the woman attempting to vote from the house I purchased from her 2 years ago meets probable cause.— Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) December 22, 2020
"The woman I bought my home from over 2 yrs ago trying to vote from it absentee. I've filed official challenge to stop her from casting an apparently illegal vote. Not a glitch, she signed an oath stating she lives here to vote. That’s a false swearing," wrote Sterling who has been publicly inundated with actual, and some baseless, claims of voter fraud since President-elect Joe Biden was deemed the winner of Georgia's 16 electoral votes.
He continued to explain the situation on social adding, "Illegal voting is how I’d classify it. Fraud implies a greater conspiracy. Another irony, Fair Fight sent her a reminder to get the absentee she requested in quickly. They sent it to her name...my address. The Fulton Elections Board has acted and stated that my challenge to the qualifications of the woman attempting to vote from the house I purchased from her 2 years ago meets probable cause."
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger previously announced investigations into voter registration organizations who may have sent voter cards to deceased individuals, as well as to those no longer occupying Georgia residences.
