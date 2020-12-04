One day after the President’s legal team presented allegations of fraud to a Senate subcommittee, Fulton County’s election director responded.
“I haven’t seen the video yet, but according to my staff that’s just normal. I mean that’s their normal operation,” said Richard Barron, Fulton County Elections Director.
At the center of the controversy is surveillance video from inside State Farm Arena. Attorney Rudy Giuliani and his legal team say it shows people taking out at least four boxes of ballots from underneath a table after hours and then counting them with no election supervisors present.
“We all need to sit down and look at what actually happened. We’ll never be able to fight the internet, we’ll never be able to fight Twitter, we’ll never be able to fight Facebook. But what we can do is find out these are allegations that were made, what happened,” said county elections board member Aaron Johnson.
Friday morning, Gabriel Sterling, Voting Systems Manager for the state of Georgia tweeted, “the 90-second video of election workers at State Farm Arena, purporting to show fraud was watched in its entirety (hours) by Georgia Secretary of State investigators. Shows normal ballot processing."
“Were there observers present during that 10:30 to 11 time period when counting was still going on?,” asked election board member Kathleen Ruth to Barron.
He responded, “No, but I know also there were no observers there at the time either. There was only media there.”
CBS46 reached out to the Secretary of State's Office about this issue Friday, and requested a one-on-one interview, but it was not granted. Still the state insists online that the video has been debunked.
