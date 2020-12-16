Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defended the validity of the election in Georgia during a Wednesday afternoon news briefing.
“Let me be clear, before an absentee ballot is ever cast a signature match is confirmed twice. Not once, twice,” Raffensperger said.
Still, he decided to conduct a statewide signature match audit of absentee ballots, beginning in Cobb County.
“We’ve had a specific allegation that this process wasn’t followed in one county, Cobb. As a part of an investigation into that we’re doing a signature audit in Cobb of their November ballots first,” Raffensperger said.
The state will be working with the GBI in Cobb and has called on a research team from the University of Georgia to help complete a statewide signature audit.
Something the President and Governor called for weeks ago. Why not sooner?
“Frankly, there has been no investigatory rationale for it. At this point, it has been such a drum beat of disinformation we now feel obligated to restore confidence in the process by doing it now,” Secretary of State Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said.
The signature verification process has come under renewed scrutiny after state Senator Greg Dolezal posted a tweet saying he tested the process for absentee ballots, and it failed when he submitted a different signature than the one on his photo I.D. and was sent a ballot.
“As I said numerous times, human beings are the weakest part of this process,” Sterling said.
The Secretary of State's office said the signature verification audit will not impact the November election and they are confident it will prove the election was not rigged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.