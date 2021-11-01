ATLANTA (CBS46) — Polls will open in less than 24 hours across Georgia for this year's general and special election, One of the most-watched races is the one for mayor of Atlanta.
14 candidates are on the ballot so a runoff could be needed.
CBS46 has profiles on the top 5 mayoral candidates on CBS46.com and on our free, streaming app.
SPECIAL REPORT: Mayoral candidates
Head to either spot to learn more about city councilman Andre Dickens, Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore, former mayor Kasim Reed, Sharon Gay and city councilman Antonio Brown.
Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2.
