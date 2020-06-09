FULTON CO (CBS46)—As Georgians head to the polls today, Fulton County has released some helpful tips for voters.
Fulton County elections officials are asking voters to check their election status at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do before heading to the polls.
Absentee Ballots
Additionally, officials said all absentee ballots must be received by the Department of Registration and Elections by 7 p.m. on election day.
Georgia law does not allow absentee ballots to be turned in at a polling place, according to election officials.
Voters who requested an absentee ballot and choose to vote in person will be asked to complete an affidavit at their polling place.
To help voters get their absentee ballots returned in time, Fulton County has installed 20 absentee ballot drop boxes. For a list of drop box locations from each county, please check:
Clayton County
https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/elections-and-registration
Cobb County
https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/news/absentee-ballot-drop-box-locations
DeKalb County
https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/voter-information
Fulton County
https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/absenteedropbox
Gwinnett County
https://www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/home/stories/viewstory/-/story/OfficialDropBoxesforBallots_051520
Lock boxes will be locked at 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Accommodations for Voters 75+ and those with Disabilities
Due to social distancing requirements, longer lines may occur at some polling places. Voters over age 75, or voters who have disabilities and need assistance, are not required to wait in line during non-peak times (9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) These voters should speak with a poll worker for assistance.
Keeping Voters & Poll Workers Safe
Fulton County has put several measures in place to help protect the safety of voters and poll workers. Some polling locations will experience longer lines as we implement these safety measures.
• Providing Personal Protective Equipment for all poll workers, and requiring that they wear this equipment throughout their shift.
• Voters are asked to wear a face covering to protect yourself and others.
• Voters will be provided a stylus for voting purposes. This will be sanitized after each voter.
• Social distancing will be enforced, requiring voters to stand at least 6 feet apart.
• The number of voters inside the poll at a given time will be limited to maintain social distancing.
Today is the first time most Georgia voters have used the new voting machines.
Here’s a video about the new voting machines: https://fultoncountyga.gov/news/2020/03/05/get-acquainted-with-georgias-new-voting-machines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.