ATLANTA (CBS46)—The increase in people spending more time in-doors because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and also because of the expected increase in temperatures, Georgia Power wants to alert customers with ways to make their dollar stretch.
Tips, Tools & Resources
Whether customers own a home or rent, tailored tips are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save, which also includes access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.
Additionally, Georgia Power’s My Power Usage
program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts.
Simple tips focused on savings as customers spend increased time at home, include:
• Set it for the season: Set thermostats to 78 degrees during warm weather months. With each degree higher you set your thermostat, you can see a 3-4% decrease in energy use. Don’t forget, you can use fans to help you feel cooler, even with a higher thermostat setting.
• Phase out phantom energy loss: To avoid phantom loss, unplug devices when not in use, or use a smart power strip and turn off the strip when equipment or devices are not in use.
• Choose wisely with appliances: Avoid using appliances that produce heat during the hottest times of the day and avoid frequent opening of refrigerators and freezers. Also, consider using your outdoor grill to help save additional energy.
• Feel the flow; free your filters: Clean or change air conditioning filters each month. A dirty filter can make your equipment work harder, resulting in higher bills. Make sure furniture, curtains, rugs and other items do not block vents and return air registers.
• Follow on and off advice: Turn off TVs, computers and other electronic devices when not in use. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances.
