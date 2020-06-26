+COMMERCE. Ga. (CBS46)—An international manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries is expanding operations in Commerce, GA, creating an additional 600 jobs.
According to Governor Kemp’s office, SK Innovation will invest $940 million to expand their manufacturing plant in Commerce.
Sources in the governor’s office reported this expansion is in addition to SK Innovation’s $1.67 billion project to develop two manufacturing facilities in Georgia that will deliver an expected 2,000 jobs in Jackson County.
“Georgia is cementing its place as the Southeastern U.S. hub for the electric battery and vehicle market in large part thanks to SK innovation, and it is exciting to see the growth in demand for these quality products,” said Governor Kemp.
“I appreciate SK innovation’s tremendous partnership to our state as we further expand Georgia’s economic growth and innovation together and look forward to building even stronger relationships with the people and businesses of South Korea."
In March 2019, SK Innovation broke ground on a 430,000 square-foot plant in Commerce.
SK Innovation officials noted their expansion is due to increased interest in their electric vehicle batteries.
“SK innovation's solid partnership with Georgia will allow SK to continue investing in Georgia, the U.S. economy, and the U.S. electric vehicle industry,” said SK innovation CEO Jun Kim.
“SK innovation looks forward to working with our partners on an expanded project that creates even more jobs for the local community and supports advancements that help keep America on the leading-edge of a fast-growing industry.”
