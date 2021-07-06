CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) – Canton Police Officer Michael Crowe wasn’t sure what to think when he learned he’d be patrolling his city on an electric motorcycle.
“I was a little skeptical,” he said, “but after being on it, it’s really amazed me and others in the department.”
The city of Canton recently purchased two electric motorcycles from the U.S.-based company Zero Motorcycles.
“One of the goals of the city’s is to of course be green and have cleaner energy, and this is just one step closer to that,” said police department spokesman Officer Pacer Cordry.
Crowe and his partner in the special operations division Officer Luis Salas took their new motorcycles for a spin on the trails at Etowah River Park Tuesday. Citizens couldn’t believe how quiet they were.
“You actually can’t tell it’s on right now,” Crowe explained to a curious father and son. “It’s ready to go. All I have to do is twist the throttle.”
“These go pretty fast, but they’re also smooth,” said Salas. “They’re electric, so no gas, no emissions.”
“It is a lot less as far as fuel cost because there is none,” said Cordry.
It takes about six hours to fully charge the motorcycles, the officers said, adding that you can charge them using a regular household outlet. They said a full charge easily lasts a full shift and then some.
Plus, they said, the lack of noise can provide quite the tactical advantage.
“We can sneak up on somebody really quick,” said Salas.
They said they’re learning to be extra careful, though, when they’re traveling around other motorists.
“They don’t hear you,” said Crowe, “so you’ve just got to trust that other motorists will see you.”
Overall, the officers said they’re excited about their new rides.
“It’s so much fun, and people love it,” said Salas.
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.