ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Electric car owners have been letting everyone know how good they have it during the gas shortage.
“I’ve been joking with all my friends you know like O I don’t have those problems haha it feels good,” said Chani Smith who is an electric vehicle owner and also buying a new electric vehicle.
Even taking to social media to rub it in just that little more.
Shoppers telling CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy they certainly are considering electric vehicles more than ever.
Electric vehicle owners are laughing all the way away from gas stations and asking 'what #gasshortage?" Dealers even telling me they are seeing a bump in people looking at electric cars. Details @cbs46 #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/pTb9ZdpssH— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) May 12, 2021
“For me it’s just not having to go to the gas station you know and especially being a female and living out here by myself just knowing that at the comfort of my home I can charge up my car,” said Chani.
Dealers telling remarking they also are seeing a bump due to the gas problem.
“Last night actually one of our clients text me while he was driving around looking for gas asking about what availability we had," said Gerry Martel, New Car Sales Director at Audi Atlanta. "He was wanting to come in and switch to an E-Tron, also another customer who’s bought three Q7’s from us text me last night and asked if they could trade their jeep in for an E-Tron, definitely some additional business coming our way due to this fuel shortage I’m sure.”
But if you aren’t in the market for an electric vehicle there are certainly things you can do to help with the situation.
“The best thing you can do is keep up with general maintenance, keep your tire pressure up, tire pressure does make a difference, cars ride better but it also extends the gas,” said Greg McGrail the General Manager at Charles Allen Shell in Buckhead.
Electric vehicles also have the added bonus of never needing their motor oil changed and will even charge their batteries when you apply the brakes, meaning you gain miles as you drive.
