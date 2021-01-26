A Stockbridge man was released on bond after he was arrested for stealing electronic gift cards from his employer.
Andrew Jean-Baptiste was arrested January 23, accused of stealing more than $156,000 in electronic gift cards from his employer Home Depot. Investigators accused Jean-Baptiste of using his position at the company to send E-Gift cards to email accounts he either set up himself or were provided to him via a third party. The thefts are believed to have happened between January and November 2018, according to the Cobb County warrant issued for Jean-Baptiste’s arrest.
He was charged with theft by deception and booked into the Cobb County jail. Jean-Baptiste was later released on bond. His LinkedIn profile stated Jean-Baptiste worked as a Resolution Specialist and had worked with Home Depot for more than seven years.
