ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia House committee has approved legislation that would move the state to new touchscreen voting machines that print a paper ballot, just hours after it was approved by a subcommittee.
The fast-moving legislation, approved Thursday, will go before the full House for a vote next.
Several county election directors testified earlier this week in favor of the electronic ballot markers, saying they're easiest to use. But cybersecurity experts, election integrity activists and several concerned citizens testified that hand-marked paper ballots are cheaper and more secure.
The bill was approved by a vote of 13 to 6 along party lines, with Republicans in support.
Democrats say the wide-ranging bill makes some good changes to election law, but they want hand-marked paper ballots over electronically marked ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.