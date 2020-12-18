A leading producer of electrostatic spray technology is expanding and creating more jobs in Georgia.
According to a press release from Governor Kemp, ByoPlanet International is investing nearly $7 million in its Georgia manufacturing operations.
The governor’s office reported at least 250 jobs will be created in the Athens-Clarke area as a result of the expansion.
“It’s a pleasure to see ByoPlanet International continue to grow their footprint in Athens,” said Governor Kemp. “With a spray system born from innovative studies conducted at the University of Georgia, ByoPlanet International is continuing to play a critical role in keeping schools, airlines, hospitals, and many other indoor spaces safe and sanitized so we can keep our economy open and protect lives and livelihoods as we fight COVID-19
As demand for its products increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ByoPlanet had to rent additional space and hire 30 more staffers.
Anyone interested in applying for a job is asked to apply at the companies’ website: https://byoplanet.com/.
