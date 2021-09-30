COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Georgia, one elementary school in metro Atlanta will move to virtual learning to mitigate the spread.
The Fulton County School District announced Thursday that Wolf Creek Elementary School will go virtual due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
According to school officials, all students will use remote learning starting on Friday, Oct. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 5 returning. Students will return on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
