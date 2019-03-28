Newnan, GA (CBS46) Students and staff at a Coweta County elementary school got quite a scare Thursday morning after a student found a loaded gun in his backpack.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at Atkinson Elementary School in Newnan.
According to school district public information officer Dean Jackson, the student found the gun just before the start of class.
The student, who says he wasn't aware the gun was inside the backpack, immediately alerted his teacher.
The teacher took the backpack to the administrator and an investigation was launched.
The student was not arrested and his parents are aware of the situation.
It is unclear if charges will be filed.
The school district sent this letter to parents Thursday morning:
March 28, 2019
Dear Parents:
At approximately 7:30 a.m. this morning, an Atkinson Elementary School student notified a teacher that he had a gun in a backpack. The student discovered the gun when he went into the backpack to retrieve a chromebook charger. At this point, the investigation has indicated that the student was unaware, and surprised, that the gun was in the backpack. The teacher immediately took possession of the backpack and took it to a school administrator. Law enforcement, school and district administrators were notified. A school resource officer searched the backpack and took possession of a loaded handgun.
The investigation has revealed that the student did not make any verbal threats to any other students or staff. Appropriate legal and disciplinary action is being taken. If your child has any additional knowledge regarding this matter, please contact Atkinson Elementary School administrators.
The administration’s continued emphasis on safety remains an utmost priority. Please remind your students to notify the administration at any time when they are concerned about their safety. Also, please take this opportunity to remind your student that it is important to only bring approved items onto the Coweta County School System property. It is my goal to always be proactive when the safety of students is concerned.
We maintain our focus on education and look forward to your continued support. If you have any questions regarding this incident or the safety procedures at Atkinson Elementary School, please do not hesitate to contact me at 770-254-2835.
Sincerely,
Ben Tarleton
Principal
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.