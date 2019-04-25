STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) --Ten elementary school students have been taken to local hospitals after they were shot by a BB or pellet gun.
The students that suffered non-life threatening injuries were at Wynbrooke Elementary Elementary Theme School in Stone Mountain when the shooting happened.
The students were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital to be treated for their injuries.
According to officials, the shots appeared to have come from off school grounds. Officials said no threats were reported at the time of the incident.
This is a breaking new story. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest details as they become available.
