MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Roughly 27,000 Cobb County students will enter their school buildings for the first time since the start of the pandemic as Phase 1 of the district's reopening plan gets underway.
Students in Pre-k through fifth grade whose parents chose face-to-face instruction may return to school, along with many special needs students in all grade levels.
Middle school students will return to school Oct. 19, and high school students will return Nov. 5.
Several new safety protocols will greet students, including social distancing, hand-washing requirements, and cleaning guidance. Masks are required on buses and in school buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.