CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A second-grade student at Sixes Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
The student attended class on Monday. On Tuesday, Principal Ashley Kennerly sent parents the following letter:
"I am writing this letter in order to communicate that a student in 2nd grade has tested positive for COVID-19. All students who have been deemed a “close contact” received a personalized correspondence from school. In an abundance of caution and in accordance with our Exposure and Response Plan, we will close the impacted class effective immediately for a 14-day quarantine window.
As you are reading this notification, we have implemented CCSD safety protocols in partnership with the Department of Public Health (DPH). The affected class will participate in a remote learning model during the closure window.
We continue to encourage all parents to temperature scan and monitor students closely for any sign of potential illness. Students should remain at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, new or persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and/or stomach issues (diarrhea)."
The classroom of 20 students is now under a two-week quarantine. The class is also undergoing a deep clean.
"The teacher, who is symptom-free, will teach the class online from home through our Canvas learning management system," said a spokesperson for the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.