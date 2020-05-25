ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Elizabeth Baptist Church is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 6.
The church is located at 4245 Cascade Road, SW, Atlanta, Ga.
Drive-thru and walk-up testing will be available. There will also be free surgical masks handed out, and food courtesy of the food truck, A Taste of Grace and Jimmy John's.
Registration is not required, but recommended. Remember to bring a photo ID.
To register, or for more information call 1-800-935-6721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.