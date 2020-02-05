ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An Atlanta soldier who surprised his mother in early January during a pep rally, capturing the eye of Ellen Degeneres, is now getting his own surprise.
Army Sergeant Shakir Aquill surprised his mother in early January by appearing in a video during a pep rally for the D.M. Therrell High School basketball team, the defending Georgia AA champions.
Williamson, on duty in her police uniform, ran toward her son, arms held wide and embraced him as the gym exploded in cheers.
The event caught the eye of Ellen DeGeneres, who invited them to the show. She then surprised them with $30,000 and a new car!
WATCH the video below (can't see the video? click here)
Army Sergeant Shakir surprising his mom made me so happy. I couldn’t resist bringing them here for another surprise. #ThanksSponsor pic.twitter.com/BVL1tM1pmp— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 3, 2020
