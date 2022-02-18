DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) — A man from Ellenwood has been arrested for shooting two vehicles in Dunwoody.
Dunwoody Police say they responded to a residence on Ashford Dunwoody Road shortly after 3 a.m. Feb. 6 in regards to property damage.
Upon arrival, they discovered two vehicles with bullet holes.
Detectives were able to identify and arrest a suspect -- 27-year-old Reon Orson Smith.
He is being charged with Criminal Damage to Property (felony), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Reckless Conduct (misdemeanor).
