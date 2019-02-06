Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Rock and roll Hall-of-Famer Elton John has added two concerts in Atlanta as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.
Initially, Elton John did not have any concerts scheduled in Atlanta but has added two dates at State Farm Arena on November 1 and 2.
Click here to see all the dates on the farewell tour
American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public, beginning on Thursday, February 7 at 10 a.m. through Monday, February 11 at 10 p.m.
A Ticketmaster verified fan pre-sale will take place on Tuesday, February 12 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, February 13 at 10 p.m.
Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 15 at 10 a.m.
There will also be a number of exclusive VIP packages as well and they'll go on sale beginning Thursday, February 7 at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
