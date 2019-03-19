Lithonia, GA (CBS46) Police are trying to figure who left an emaciated dog tied to a tree near a nature center in DeKalb County.
The dog was found around 1 p.m. on March 10 near the Arabian Mountain Nature Center in Lithonia.
Police are currently trying to locate the owner.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department's Animal Cruelty Unit at 404-294-2645.
