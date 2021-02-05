An email sent to North Paulding teachers to give athletes preferential treatment so they won’t get COVID19 has not been taken well.
“Unbelievable, that is so unacceptable,” said Cheron McCallum who has two daughters at North Paulding High School.
The email was sent by assistant principal and athletic director Dr. Ryan Dyer. In the email, it says coaches and the assistant principal are nervous about how close contacts with athletes can impact their season. It asks teachers to please consider helping in-season athletes, and allowing them to sit in the corner, front row, or in the least crowded space.
The message didn't go over well with teachers or parents.
“Why as administration would we feel that would be acceptable to do, that makes parents students and teachers feel as though there is a special group of children that should have preferential treatment over the regular children that are going to be attending those same classes and that is wrong and it’s unfair,” said Cheron.
North Paulding High School made headlines last year when pictures and video showing crowded hallways with unmasked students began circulating over social media.
In a statement the school district says, "To ensure that the email was not misunderstood, the principal and athletic director met with the faculty that afternoon. The athletic director apologized for the poor wording of his message, and the principal clarified to the faculty that no individual students or groups of students are prioritized."
The school returns to increased face-to-face learning on February 8, with masks not mandated but encouraged.
