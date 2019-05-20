AUBURN, Al. (CBS46) One officer is dead and two others injured following a shooting at a trailer park in Auburn, Alabama overnight.
The State of Alabama has issued an Emergency BLUE Alert as they search for 29 year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes.
According to CBS42, the three officers were responding to a domestic incident at a trailer park when they were shot. Their identities have not been released.
The station says Wilkes was last seen wearing body armor and a helmet.
Wilkes is a white male, standing about 6'4" and weighing around 215 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Auburn Police Department.
