ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) — We now know the name of the teen who emergency crews are looking forward after going missing on the Chattahoochee River Tuesday.
The family tells CBS46 that 17-year-old Jake Whatley was one of 10 swimmers trying to swim across the river, but did not make it. Emergency crews were able to save one person, but Whatley disappeared upstream.
Search and recovery efforts have been active since Whatley disappeared, but he has yet to be found as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials had said that a group of 10 had attempted to swim across the river, but only eight made it. 1 person was rescued, but one was not.
CBS46 is on the scene again today and will continue to provide updates on this story as they become available.
