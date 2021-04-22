TALLULAH FALLS, Ga. (CBS46)-- Emergency responders worked to recover the body of a woman who fell or jumped from a ledge at a north Georgia state park.
According to Habersham Emergency Services officials, a hiker fell or jumped from a ledge at the Tallulah Gorge on Thursday around 12 p.m.
A spokesperson said Habersham and Rabun County personnel rappelled down to rescue the victim, who fell at least 200 feet.
“This will be a long process and crews will be on scene for an extended period of time”, the spokesperson said.
Officials identified the victim as 58-year-old Nancy Moore Smith of Blue Ridge, but no other information has been released at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
