Emergency responders are working to rescue a person trapped at a Georgia State Park.
According to Habersham Emergency Services officials, a hiker fell or jumped off the ledge at Tallulah Gorge.
A spokesperson said they made visual contact with the hiker, and rescue personnel are rappelling down to get to the victim.
“This will be a long process and crews will be on scene for an extended period of time”, the spokesperson said.
CBS46 is working to get more on this developing story.
