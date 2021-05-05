Emergency management official: “Don’t rely solely on tornado sirens to keep your family safe”

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – In response to complaints that tornado sirens didn’t go off Monday ahead of the EF1 tornado that touched down near Kings Highway, Douglas County’s emergency management director said Wednesday that citizens should never rely solely on tornado sirens to protect their families.
“They were originally designed totally as an outdoor warning device,” said EMA Director Jason Milhollin.
He explained that in Douglas County, the sirens only go off when the National Weather Service sends notice that there’s a tornado in that area, which can be a problem, he said, since tornadoes are capable of forming in a matter of seconds.
“I always tell people to have multiple ways of getting warnings -- multiple ways,” Milhollin told CBS46 News, “and my least favorite way is actually the sirens. That’s my least favorite way for people to get warnings.”
He said a better idea is for county residents to download the "Code Red" alert app from the Douglas County website or local TV news apps -- like the CBS46 app – to get alerts right on their phones.
His favorite way to get tornado alerts, however, is from a NOAA weather radio, which costs around $30 and are available at many retail stores. They’re perfect for people who prefer to sleep with their phones on silent, he said. As long as you keep the batteries fresh, the radio will alert you – even waking you up in the middle of the night -- if there’s a tornado in your area.
“You leave them plugged in, and that way if your power is out, they still work,” he said.
Most importantly, Milhollin said, families should have a plan and stay “weather aware” once they learning a storm is approaching.
