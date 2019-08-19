Daily Camera Archives

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Atlanta Department of Watershed has announced that a Midtown roadway will be shut down for a large portion of each day for approximately the next five weeks.

The department says 13th Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Peachtree Walk and Crescent Avenue each day.

The roadway will then reopen at 5 p.m. 

Crews will replace an existing storm line in the area.

