ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Atlanta Department of Watershed has announced that a Midtown roadway will be shut down for a large portion of each day for approximately the next five weeks.
The department says 13th Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Peachtree Walk and Crescent Avenue each day.
The roadway will then reopen at 5 p.m.
Crews will replace an existing storm line in the area.
