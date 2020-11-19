Many people know him from the hit show "Scandal" as Mr. Pope, but actor Joe Morton also recently starred on the CBS show "God Friended Me."
Joe is a Hollywood veteran who is not only bringing characters to life, but also using the lessons he's learned throughout his career to inspire and unite others.
"I started writing lyrics to sort of find a way in a non-partisan way to talk about hope and unity. At least to get the conversation started," says Joe.
When asked how society as a whole can become more unified, Joe says it starts with acceptance and the Constitution.
"The Constitution was originally written by wealthy property-owning white men and white women were not included, and Black people were not included, and slavery was accepted at the time. So where do we go from here?" the actor questions.
His upcoming HBO film also deals with civil rights and social activism. "Between the World and Me" has a star-studded cast. It was written as a letter from a father to his teenage son, recounting the author's childhood in Baltimore's inner city. It also explores the father's growing fear of daily violence against the Black community.
"Really sort of celebrate blackness in this country from two points of you, one is why we have to be aware of what's coming at us and what we have to offer," explains the seasoned actor.
Joe's song "Wake Up America" and his HBO movie "Between the World and Me" both come out Friday, November 20.
