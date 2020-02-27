DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A pill that could possibly treat the coronavirus is getting developed in metro Atlanta.
Drug Innovation Ventures at Emory (DRIVE) is a non-profit biotechnology company owned by Emory University.
Researchers said they are in the process of developing a pill to possibly treat the coronavirus spreading around the world, known as COVID-19.
They are asking for emergency funds to help in their mission. They launched a GoFundMe to raise $5 million.
DRIVE said the money raised will accelerate testing for the antiviral compound that has been effective with other coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS. Up until this point, research has been mostly funded by government agencies. More money is needed for further testing and development to prove it is safe and effective in humans.
"We need to move fast because coronavirus is such a worldwide threat, it's moving in our country and other countries. It scares me to death," said DRIVE's Chief Operating Officer David Perryman.
"We’ve got something that’s on the cusp of potentially human testing. The current resources that are available can’t move it fast enough and we need everybody’s help to try to get behind this potential drug," said Perryman.
There is a similar treatment that's administered via injection under evaluation in China, but DRIVE said their pill form would allow the treatment to be more easily distributed to patients around the world, which could help end an epidemic.
Perryman explained how the pill would work.
"You take the pill then your body disseminates it, including importantly to your lungs where the coronavirus gets you, and as the coronavirus comes in then and infects your cells and normally kills your cells, this drug blocks the coronavirus as it tries to reproduce itself in our cells," he said.
"It's pretty amazing to be a part of it. It's gratifying to work with the people I work with.”
