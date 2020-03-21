Emory Doctors improvising to make Match Day special for next generation of doctors

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Medical schools across the country celebrated thousands of students on Match Day on Friday.
It’s supposed to be a day where everyone comes together to find out where they’ll be spending the next several years as residents.
Some doctors at Emory had a little fun improvising during this unusual time.
“It was tough, but at the same time, it was good to see the virtual opening of the letters and going on social media and seeing where your friends are going,” said Benjamin Wibonele, who matched at Emory.
Benjamin Wibonele currently goes to Morehouse School of Medicine. He’s one of thousands who matched…but unlike the years before him, he didn’t attend the typical big ceremony:
“Usually, you have some of your professors who have been with you for those four years, and then you have your parents, friends, and everybody is there,” added Wibonele.
This time, he celebrated the emotional day with a few friends.
“We had to change with the times and improvise,” said Dr. Oswaldo A. Henriquez, the Director of Medical Student Education in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery with the Emory University School of Medicine.
On top of the virtual match day, Dr. Henriquez says the Emory School of Medicine faculty members and doctors came together and created a video for the newest generation of doctors since they couldn’t do it in person.
“We wanted to do something special for these young professionals who we’re going to need in the future for sure,” Dr. Henriquez added, “Giving a few tips for the future, and a little humor here and there.”
“They know exactly the emotions we are going through, so they knew how important this was for us, so that’s really special they’re able to share that moment with us,” Wibonele said.
All medical professionals are facing a new challenge, and they’re using a little humor and encouragement for the newest generation of doctors that the community needs now more than ever.
“I just want to be there and help out in whatever possible way,” added Wibonele.
“I’m expecting big things from this generation,” said Dr. Henriquez.
