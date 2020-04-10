ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Coronavirus surges are happening throughout the country and many Georgians are wondering, when will the peak days hit our communities?
Dr. Carlos Del Rio, an Infectious Disease Expert at Emory, says Atlanta's timeline could look different from other parts of the state.
"Atlanta did shelter in place a lot sooner, about 7-to 10 days sooner so Georgia is not one place, it's multiple places and I think different places will show different outbreaks," said Del Rio.
Del Rio thinks the peak estimate of Easter Sunday may be off by three or four days and says it is hard to predict how overwhelmed hospitals could get.
"It's like waiting for a hurricane to hit you. It may hit you with a category 4, it may hit you with a tropical storm," said Del Rio.
As of Friday afternoon, Georgia's Department of Public Health reports 416 deaths statewide out of the 11,483 confirmed cases.
Remember, that number does not include those who could not get a test.
Del Rio does believes the community's effort to social distance is working.
"The models are going in the right direction, we're seeing less disease, less hospitalization and I think that's the result of public health working," said Del Rio.
