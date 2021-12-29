ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Emory Healthcare, which includes the Emory Healthcare Network, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced they will enter a new agreement effective at the top of the new year.
Starting Jan. 1, 2022, ensuring Georgians’ continued access to all Emory facilities, physicians and services. The new multi-year agreement covers all Anthem lines of business and was signed by both organizations without any service interruption for consumers.
“We are proud of our strong relationship with Emory, which allows us to collaborate in new, innovative ways to improve health outcomes and provide access to quality, affordable care at Emory facilities throughout Georgia,” said Pam Stahl, president, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “We value these collaborations with the care providers in our network, which are vitally important to creating choices for our consumers and fulfilling our mission of improving the lives of the people in the communities we serve.”
Anthem HMO, POS, Pathway, HPN, PPO and Medicare Advantage members will continue to have access to Emory Healthcare facilities, including:
• 11 hospitals
• 8 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
• 26 outpatient rehabilitation centers
• 5 dialysis centers, and
• 3,300 physicians
In addition, the organizations reached a separate and distinct Centers of Excellence transplant agreement that includes blood & marrow, heart, lung, liver, kidney and pancreas transplants.
“Emory Healthcare is pleased to continue our collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to offer high-quality health care to consumers throughout Georgia,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “Consumers can select exceptional providers from more than 70 specialties throughout our hospitals and outpatient services at 250 clinic locations for their health care needs.”
Consumers with questions can contact Anthem Member Services by using the toll-free number on the back of their current Anthem identification card, or by visiting www.anthem.com. For more information about the services offered at Emory, click here.
