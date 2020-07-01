ATLANTA (CBS46) – The wearing of face masks of face shields transformed in recent weeks into a political ideology debate. Wednesday, Emory Healthcare officials tried to pull back the politics of the issue and urge universal face-masking for the population, especially in hard hit areas like Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Georgia.
“Sitting here as CEO of a large health system in metro Atlanta, it’s been very concerning to see what is happening. We’re seeing the rise firsthand,” Emory Healthcare CEO Dr. Jonathan Lewin said. “We are seeing marked increase in hospitalizations across Atlanta and at Emory we’ve seen almost doubling of our inpatients in the last week. We are now rapidly rising, similar to what we saw at the end of March.”
The numbers back up Dr. Lewin’s statement. In Georgia, the state has reported at least 1,700 cases per day for the last week, the highest total of cases since the pandemic began earlier in 2020. Other states like Florida, Texas, and Arizona and Florida have also reported tens of thousands of cases in the last week.
Emory Healthcare Professor Dr. Carlos Del Rio said the recent increase in cases are on a two to three-week lag and pointed to a key day/event as the underlying cause.
“The increase in cases can really be traced to Memorial Day weekend,” Dr. Del Rio said. “I’m very concerned as we are getting ready for the 4th of July. I’m really concerned about this holiday. It’s going to get worse.”
If things continue to get worse in many states and locales, the risk of medical facilities and workers becoming overwhelmed once again becomes a reality and growing threat.
“We are on a trajectory to bring us in metro Atlanta to high concern for overwhelming our health care system,” Dr. Lewin said. “We are not there yet. We have plenty right now. But the fact that we have had such marked increases in Georgia and in the nation over the last week or two, we are going to see another surge in our health care system. When we overwhelm our ICU and floor patients, we increase morbidity among patients.”
While sounding the alarm, Dr. Lewin said there have been a lot of advancements in caring for COVID-19 patients. He indicated over 90 percent of Emory Healthcare COVID-19 patients who are admitted, leave the hospital alive. Still, he said as a healthcare industry, keeping morale up is tough with the ongoing problems with universal masking.
“It’s tough to keep morale up when our fellow citizens could prevent this, yet aren’t,” Dr. Lewin said.
When it comes to prevention Drs. Del Rio and Lewin said it’s simple to follow the guidelines and also said universal face masks shouldn’t be a political issue. Both said it’s key to only do things that are essential and that wearing a mask or face covering has been scientifically proven to help.
“Universal face masks is a critical part of prevention,” said Dr. Lewin. “When we required masks, we saw our infection rates among our workforce plummet to near zero. Those states that have better face mask use have lower transmission rates. From a scientific basis, we feel strongly about this. If everyone wears a face mask, we can stop community transmission.”
Still, while saying they feel strongly about face masks and having everyone wear them, Dr. Lewin stopped just short of saying politicians should make this mandatory. Instead he reiterated the science behind masks and talked of the social contract everyone should be subscribing to right now.
“I’m not in a position to weigh in on the politics of this, but the scientific data is that places that have passed requirements tend to have better compliance and mask compliance has been shown to decrease transmission. Whatever each locality can do and make this happen, we should be working together as a society to make this happen.”
As for one last appeal, both Drs. Del Rio and Lewin said universal masking could also avoid another lock down similar to the one we saw earlier this year that could once again cripple the economy more than it already has been. Some of the responsibility will fall on businesses they said, especially universal masking for employees and customers.
“The last thing we want to do is go into a lock down the way we were,” Dr. Jonathan Lewin, CEO of Emory Healthcare said Wednesday. “My hope is we will see a very thoughtful rolling back of the highest risk activities, leaving the rest of the economy going strong. Much of my passion for universal masking is to keep from having an economic lock down.”
Dr. Del Rio put it thusly.
“When we were early in this epidemic; we were coming to work, and people were cheering. The way you can thank me today is wearing a mask,” Dr. Del Rio said.
