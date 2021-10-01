ATLANTA (CBS46) — All employees at Emory Healthcare will now be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine, the healthcare system announced citing concerns over a spike in COVID infections.
Health care providers and employees were told they would need to receive their vaccinations by Oct. 1.
"These vaccines have demonstrated a remarkable safety record after hundreds of millions of administrations given and we feel our decision to require COVID vaccinations for all our team members is the right and best decision from a public health perspective and our strongest defense against the virus," a spokesperson for Emory said.
To date, Emory Healthcare has administered more than 182,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Emory Healthcare patients, physicians, staff, Emory University faculty, staff, students and community members.
